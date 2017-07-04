Morpeth win but a loss for Ponteland

Morpeth 1sts had a 53-run victory over Annfield Plain in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League at the weekend.

Morpeth batted first and they put on a solid score of 236-6 in their 50 overs with David Rutherford top scoring on 63.

Adam Lawn added 49, Michael Adamson 34 and James Sander 32.

In reply, Annfield Plain were all out for 183 with John Maughan hitting an unbeaten 50, but only Michael Hawdon with 35 lended any real support.

David Rutherford took 4-38 and there were three wickets apiece for James Craigs and John Windows.

Ponteland 1sts went down by 70 runs on their visit to Tynedale 1sts.

Tynedale batted first and put on 240-6 with James Rainford hitting nine boundaries on his way to 84, Oliver Fletcher on 57 and Sam Marrion on 40.

Ponteland were all out for 170 in reply with Ben harris top scoring on 52 and Jonathan Appleby on 44. David Newton took 4-23.

Ponteland 2nds won by ten wickets in the corresponding fixture.

Tynedale 2nds were all out for only 59 with Andy Denyer taking 4-19.

Pont hit 70 without loss in reply with Matt darwood on 38 not out.