Oliver secures third place finish after dramatic race

SGR Racing’s Tom Oliver finished the eighth round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship in a hard-fought third place at the ultra-fast Thruxton circuit in Hampshire.

The weekend started well with the Morpeth racer setting the pace in the early free practice session.

However, when it came to qualifying, the British weather stepped in and turned a dry session into a wet one, leaving Oliver in seventh place on the grid.

Off the line, Oliver got stuck into the race, making up four places straight away to grab third place and then forged his way into second which he held until the mid-point of the race.

On lap five, the safety car had to be deployed due to an earlier incident.

This bunched up the chasing pack and, when the race recommenced, the battle was on as Oliver got pushed back to fourth place.

Having already set the fastest lap of the race with 1min 18.814secs, Oliver dug deep to get back into podium contention.

The top five in the frantic race were all covered by less than a second as they charged round on the final lap.

On the penultimate lap, Oliver grabbed third place and managed to hold it to the line.

Oliver said: “What a race! I knew starting from seventh wasn’t ideal but I got a great start and just settled into the race.

“I love racing at Thruxton, it’s the fastest circuit of the year and always produces great racing.

“My third place has been protested, however, we won’t know the outcome of that until we get to Cadwell Park in two weeks time.”

Stephen Kinghorn, owner of the Morpeth-based team, said: “That was a tough race and Tom used his head to bring in more points for the Championship.

“I thought he rode extremely well and he posted the fastest lap of the race too.

“Yes, the position has been subjected to an investigation; we will just have to see what the BSB team believes to be correct.

“It has been a difficult day for the entire paddock and we’d like to pass on our sincere condolences to the True Heroes Racing team following their sad loss.”

The next round of the Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship is at Cadwell Park in Lincolnshire on August 18 to 20, when Oliver will be back in action.