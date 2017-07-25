Price is right as new chairman of Northumberland Sport

Following a thorough recruitment process it has been announced that Patrick Price has been appointed as the new Chair of Northumberland Sport.

Patrick is a senior manager responsible for Community Health Services in Northumbria Healthcare Trust and has worked in Northumberland for the NHS in various guises for over 20 years.

His background is in management of public health programmes, community development and community engagement programmes and working with marginalised communities including Deaf and Hard of Hearing and LGBT communities.

He is also experienced in developing partnership initiatives to improve health and wellbeing with Local Authorities, the VCS and Third Sector and the private sector including national pilots such as the Department of Health Teenage Health Demonstration Site programme.

He sits on two national advisory boards; one concerning the development of Sexual Orientation Monitoring Programmes and on a national research steering group measuring the impact of LGBT staff network groups.

He is a keen runner and swimmer and is a qualified Leader in Running and Fitness . His role as Chair of Northumberland Sport enables him to ensure that the continued promotion of health and wellbeing is maximised through the further development of partnerships to improve both the commissioning and delivery of physical activity programmes in Northumberland.

Patrick Price, Northumberland Sport Chair said; “I believe that participating in physical activity at whatever level, gives people a significant boost to their physical, emotional and mental health.

“In the NHS we see the results of inactivity and understand the burden this places on local services, carers and most importantly on the individuals themselves. If we can prevent ill health developing or help to mitigate the effects of long term conditions by encouraging the inactive to be active.

“I have worked in Northumberland for over 20 years and understand the many challenges that inactivity brings to our local residents, especially from a health perspective.

“As a keen runner myself and a member of a local running club, I also understand the wider social benefits that sport and physical activity can bring to people’s lives.”

Lee Sprudd, Northumberland Sport’s Executive Team Lead said; “We’re very pleased with the appointment of Patrick as our new Chair.

“With his experience and connections in Northumberland, we’re confident that we will be able to work with our new Board to develop and enhance new partner relationships that help to reduce the inequalities that exist with participation levels across the county.”