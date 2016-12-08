Ratcheugh to launch the new Pt-2-Pt season

This weekend, we will see the start of the Point-to-Point horse racing season which begins at the picturesque course of Ratcheugh near Alnwick on Sunday, December 11, commencing at noon.

A large number of entries are expected for the six races on the card which, in the past, have attracted champion point 2 point horses and jockeys from around the country.

The feature race, the Open looks to be as exciting as ever, This is a qualifying race for the big hunter chases later in the season such as the Cheltenham Foxhunters and the Aintree Foxhunters.

Drew Holmes, Alnwick Races committee member comments: “The run is important but winning is a bonus! So expect some competitive racing!”

Christopher Moore, who’s grandfather, Danny Moralee, was the Ratcheugh committee chairman for many years, has been appointment the club’s secretary, taking over the reigns from George White, who has held the post for many years.

Christopher says: “As a committee, we are keen to attract horses from all regions and spectators of all ages to come and enjoy a great day out!”

The Alnwick Races Champion Horse Series, sponsored by Imperial Racing, offers a huge incentive for owners and trainers to run their horses as frequently as possible at the Alnwick fixtures.

Organisers are expecting a large number of entrants in this race and look forward to welcoming, owners, trainers and jockeys.

The six races on the card are sponsored by the following businesses:

Ancroft Tractors; Colin Mcbratney Racing; Thorton Hickey; Northumberland Leisure; Geoff Allan Cateringand Ian Ferguson Racing.

With the help of North East based marketing agency, Play the Field, Ratcheugh have implemented an online ticketing system which is offering early bird race-goers 20% off the price of a ticket.

Other dates in the series are: Sun, January 8 - West Percy Alnwick; Sun, January 22 - Jedforest, Friarshaugh; Sun, February 5 - Percy Alnwick; Sun, February 26 - Tynedale Corbridge; Sun, March 5 - College Valley & North Northumberland Alnwick; Sat, March 11 - Cumberland Farmers Dalston; Sun March 19 - Buccleuch Friarshaugh; Sat, March 25 - L&R/Eglinton Overton; Saturday, April 1 - Berwickshire Friarshaugh; Sun, April 9 - Morpeth Tranwell; Sa, April 22 - Braes of Derwent Corbridge; Sa, April 29 - Fife Balcormo Mains; Sun, May 7 - Lauderdale Mosshouses,; Sat, May 13 - Cumberland Aspatria; Sun, May 21: Haydon Hexham; Sat, May 27: Border Hexham.