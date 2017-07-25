Rockets duo win England call-up

Two rising stars from the North East have been selected to join the England Rugby League Youth Training Squad.

Northumberland-based Alex Donaghy and Nathan Clemmitt will be travelling down to York next month having impressed on the recent England Rugby League Talent Identification programme.

The call-up means they are considered two of the brightest U15s prospects in the country and both will be hoping to be selected for the forthcoming international fixture against Wales later in the summer.

It is the latest achievement for two players that have been friends for many years and are team mates at both Cramlington Rockets RLFC and the Newcastle Thunder U16s Academy.

The news of their call-up came on the same weekend when they and their Rockets team mates completed an unprecedented quadruple success, lifting the U16s League trophy, having already won the League Leaders Shield, the North East Cup and the Jean Galia Cup in France.

While clearly talented players in their own right, Donaghy and Clemmitt have also benefited from the guidance of the coaches at the Newcastle Thunder Academy since joining in 2016.

The Thunder Academy manager Micheal Heap said: “It is a very proud moment for not only Alex, Nathan and their respective families but also for all those who have been a part of their current development.

“A lot of credit must go to both players as they have been extremely consistent this year in their approach, continually leading the way with their high standards and effort levels.”