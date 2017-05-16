Rutherford century as Morpeth take win

Morpeth Cricket Club 1sts recorded a three-wicket win over Seaton Burn in the Northumberland and Tyneside Senior League on Saturday.

Seaton Burn batted first and put on a good score of 255-8 in their 50 overs.

Ryan Kay top scored with 81, while Mo Ali weighed in with 62 and Richie Kyle with 48.

Three Morpeth bowlers – James Craigs, Callum Lawn and Jack Concannon – each claimed three wickets.

In reply, Morpeth got off to a disappointing start, losing two early wickets, but David Rutherford lifted the innings with a century (114) and James Sander was steady for a 61 which pushed the score along.

Craigs added 37 as Morpeth closed in on victory, but they had to wait until the 50th over before they finally managed to pass their target at 256-7.

Morpeth 2nds lost by 102 runs to Seaton Burn 2nds.

Seaton Burn posted a score of 191 with Keith Ashforth the top scorer on 71.

Nathan Byat took 4-45 for Morpeth, who in reply struggled all the way down the line.

Liam Day was top scorer with 22, and Ryan Hope hit 12, John Rook taking a fine 4-7 for the home side.