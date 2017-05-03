Shooters on target at Bywell ‘sporting’ event

Hundreds of top class shooters from across the UK flocked to Bywell Shooting Ground last weekend to try their luck in their second annual Northern Sporting Weekend.

Shooters from as far afield as Surrey and Inverness made the long journey to Northumberland to shoot at 100 challenging sporting clay targets spread over 13 different stands.

The competition was also part of the England and Scotland team selection process so standards were high and competition was fierce.

Saturday’s High Gun William Baughan scored an amazing 96/100 while Sunday’s overall winner, Tim Webster, scored a very impressive 95.

Both High Guns went head-to-head in an exciting super shoot-off to win a Browning shotgun worth £3,500, Baughan coming off the winner.

The shotgun was presented by Allister Barker, from Browning.

Among the weekend’s winners were local shooters Stu Dawson, who was Veteran High Gun with a score of 89; Thomas Davison, who was joint third in B Class with a score of 78; and Grant Rastall. who came joint second in C Class with a score of 64.

Sporting clay target shooting is one of the fastest growing participant sports in the country and involves shooting at clay targets that are remotely fired in all directions, simulating a game shoot.

Bywell Shooting Ground is one of only a handful of shooting grounds in the UK to be awarded Premier Plus status by the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association (CPSA) and this year was named as the runner-up in its Clay Shooting Ground of the year category.

The team at Bywell are working hard to promote the sport and attract more people to the North East to take part in shooting competitions by constantly upgrading their equipment and finding innovative ways to make their targets more challenging.

Bywell owner Allan Henry is keen to see more people take up the sport and host more national competitions locally.

“Here at Bywell we welcome shooters of all standards from absolute beginners to the fully experienced international competitor.

Bywell Shooting Ground’s next event on May 7, is 100 Sport Trap and 100 Skeet North of England Team Selection shoot.