Sixth place for Laura Weightman at Anniversary Games

Laura Weightman finished sixth in the women's mile event at the London Anniversary Games this afternoon.

The Morpeth Harrier, from Hipsburn, crossed the line in a time of 4.20.88 at the Diamond League fixture in a race won by Kenyan Hellen Obriri in 4.16.56.

Fellow Brit Laura Muir finished second in a personal best of 4.18.03 and she was tantalisingly close - six-hundredths of a second - behind Zola Budd's national record of 4.17.57 that she had hoped to beat.

Speaking to the BBC after the race, Weightman said: "I'm really happy with that. I wanted to get out and commit and I felt really good. I just lost it a little bit and slowed slightly on that last little bit of that last lap, but I'm really pleased, it's a good hard run out. It's just nice to run so confidently, being a bit more aggressive in races, going out hard and seeing what I've got."

Today's run saw Weightman return to the London Stadium, the place where she made her Olympic debut over 1500m in 2012, finishing 11th in the final before it was eventually upgraded due to doping suspensions.

And the 26-year-old will be back there next month after securing her place in the GB team for the World Championships by becoming British 1500m champion at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium last Sunday.

Action on the BBC from the women's mile event at the Anniversary Games in London.

After that victory, Weightman – who had sat second for most of the race before powering into the lead on the final lap – said: “I wanted to nail that race today. It was really important for me, not only to secure my place on the World Championships team, but also to give me some confidence and belief. I am really excited for the World Championships.”