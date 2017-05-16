Tennis club on the look-out for more would-be aces

As part of its commitment to growing the sport, Morpeth Tennis Club is providing free tennis taster sessions for beginners or ‘rusties’ of all ages on Sunday, May 28, from 1pm-4pm at Longhirst.

Mini tennis is available for children ages four to 11. Small racquets, half court, small nets and soft balls are all provided.

Adults/teenagers can hit with friends or club members, who will offer guidance and encouragement on how to play the game. Adult players can come in a group or as individuals. The club is keen to offer support to all adults/teenagers wanting to get back into tennis. Racquets and balls will be available so non-marking trainers are the only requirement.

The club is making two special offers. First, a summer-only adult membership for the three months from June–August for £30. This entitles free play for the individual at any time dependent on court availability.

Secondly, the club is offering four free group adult coaching sessions with a qualified coach, if the person becomes a full member (12 months). This is a great starter for basic tennis technique, and worth £30. Groups are small and subsidised by the club; ask on the day for further details. Additionally,any adult wanting to subscribe to this offer can email Paul Beasley, the club secretary, at paul.beasley6@gmail.com

Head coach Simon Telfer is now supported by two new home grown coaches, Tom Hudson and Alex Laude, who have been leading Saturday morning junior coaching sessions.

The cricket and hockey sections of Morpeth Cricket, Hockey and Tennis Club will also be running their own sports events on the day at the same times. Bar and lunches are also available.