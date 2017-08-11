Title success for Harri and Heolrhedyn Element

Have your say

An equestrian rider from Morpeth is celebrating after a major title success.

At the British Showjumping National Championships held at the NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire, Harri Baker won the National Club Pony 90cm Championship.

Riding Heolyrhedyn Element, she took the title after the pair had endured a six-and-a-half hour journey to the competition.

The pair produced an excellent and careful final round to secure the top prize.

It was almost a double for Harri and Heolyrhedyn Element, but the pair were pipped to the Riding Club Member sash in the National Club Pony 80cm Championship by a mere 500ths of a second.