Top 10 finish for SGR at final round

The Pirelli National Superstock 600 Championship concluded at Brands Hatch in Kent last week on the undulating GP Circuit, where Tom Oliver and SGR Racing finished in seventh place and fourth overall in the championship.

Free practice got off to a wet start limiting useful track time . Oliver managed a few tentative laps and completed it in ninth place. As the weather improved Oliver picked up the pace and qualified in sixth place putting him firmly on the second row of the gird.

As ever the race was a frantic affair as Oliver battled with his rivals. Unfortunately a tyre issue made it even more difficult and Oliver had to work hard to bring it home in seventh. This healthy finish consolidated the team’s fourth place position overall.

Tom Oliver said: “It really has been a rollercoaster of a season.

“We’ve had highs and lows but we all worked together as a team and got through it. I’d like to thank all our supporters this year, it has been mega. I’d also like to thank my Dad, Steve and the SGR Racing Team.”

Stephen Kinghorn, team owner said: “What a season that has been. I’d like to thank Tom for his hard work and dedication to SGR Racing. He has proved what a top rider he is with some very mature rides.

“The team worked really well together and we pulled in some great results. I’d like to say a big thank-you to all our sponsors who have helped no end this year.

“We are still working hard on our plans for 2018 so any support would be appreciated. If you would like to sponsor us, even in a small way, please feel free to get in touch with any member of the team. Here’s to 2018, I can’t wait!”