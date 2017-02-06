Whitwam is top gun in Army Cross-Country Championships

For the fourth successive year, Morpeth Harrier Ady Whitwam retained his Men’s title at the annual Army Cross Country Championships, held at Sandhurst, headquarters of the Royal Military Academy, on Wednesday, February 1.

He completed the 9.5k course, posting an excellent finishing time of 32m39s, which gave him a 58 second margin over his closest rival.

Whitwam is now equal fifth all time winner of the event, alongside Alan Shepherd, who at the time was also competing regularly for Morpeth Harriers.

In the Women’s event run over 4.8k, Morpeth’s Lorna MacDonald also competed well by finishing in fourth place overall in 18m56s, which made her third Senior, and her club colleague Alison Brown finished 22nd in 20m55s, and was third in her Under 23 age group.

* Some excellent running by some of the club’s older competitors brought home a set of gold and bronze team medals, plus some individual successes for Morpeth Harriers, at the annual North East Masters Cross Country Championships, held on a brand-new course at Rising Sun Country Park, Wallsend on Saturday.

David Nicholson (41st) (1st O/60 Man), Gavin Bayne (47th) (3rd O/60 Man), and Paul Bellingham (57th) (8th O/55 Man) secured an excellent fifty-eight-point margin win over second placed Heaton Harriers in the 55 to 64 Year age category to take a handsome set of gold medals in their three lap 5.25mile event. Nicholson and Bayne also secured individual gold and bronze medals for their efforts.

The bronze medals for Morpeth were won in the 45 to 54 Male age group, where they just lost out on a countback situation to Heaton Harriers, having finished on a level number of team points.

Crook AC were winners in this event, also on the three-lap course, by a healthy margin of 23 points.

Tim Miley led the Morpeth team home in this event, finishing 12th overall, and he was third O50, securing an individual bronze medal.

Further team support came from Paul Waterston (19th) (5th O50), and Paul Brown (35th) (7th O50).

Another finisher for Morpeth in this event was seasoned Veteran Archie Jenkins, who worked his way round the tough new circuit to finish 82nd overall, and 11th in the O60 Male category.

In the O65 Male event, which was run over 3.5miles,, Morpeth’s Paul Bentley, and Walter Ryder, finished in sixth and 18th places respectively. Paul was second in the O70s category and won silver.