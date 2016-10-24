Morpeth back to winning ways and up to third place in table

Dunstan UTS 2-4 Morpeth Town

Morpeth Town returned to winning ways in the EBAC Northern League Division One with a 4-2 win away to Dunston UTS.

The Highwayman are now up to third thanks to a brace from Sean Taylor, Ben Sayer’s first goal of the season, and a Dale Burrell own goal.

The hosts had opened the scoring through Scott Heslop, and Burrell scored his second, this time in the Morpeth net, midway through the second half.

Town welcomed back Paul Robinson and Stephen Forster from injury and start the game strongly with a few excellent chances.

Three minutes into proceedings, Keith Graydon’s excellent through ball found Taylor in stride, the forward firing across goal from the left just wide.

Taylor turned provider minutes later, finding Paul Robinson on the edge of the area, Morpeth’s top scorer hitting a ferocious left footed strike towards the top right hand corner, only the fingertips of Mark Cook denying him.

Dunston then took a shock lead on eight minutes through prolific striker Heslop. A fantastic diagonal through ball found James Luccock run in behind the Morpeth backline down the right.

His low crossed bypassed the centre back pairing of the Highwaymen, falling to Heslop who made no mistake from six yards out.

Morpeth continued to dominate possession over the next quarter of an hour, but the hosts looked a threat on the counter.

On 20 minutes the visitors equalised when a free-kick was awarded down the left wing. Sayer’s inviting cross was nodded into his own net by Burrell.

Defender Daryll Hall almost suffered the same fate three minutes later, as he saw his header saved in the end by Cook from Forster’s cross.

The Highwaymen took the lead on 32 minutes when Jordan Fry was tripped in the penalty, no complaints from the home players.

Taylor spotted the ball before hitting high into the left-hand corner of Cook’s net.

The second half started with Morpeth dominating once again, and with 4 minutes played in the second period Town extended their lead.

Recent signing Mark Davison picked out Sayer on halfway on the left. His direct run took him into the penalty area where he cut onto his favoured right, stroking the ball into the bottom left hand corner.

The fourth followed a matter of minutes later as Taylor was played in through the Dunston backline allowing him a one-on- one with the ‘keeper, Taylor making no mistake for his eighth goal in his last five games.

UTS never gave up, and came back into the game six minutes later. Liam Thear’s corner headed hope by a leaping Burrell to reduce arrears to just two.

Heslop went close to reducing the deficit again with a couple of chances, firstly he headed wide from a right-wing cross, before heading another Thear corner straight at Dryden.

Morpeth were not resting on their laurels, however, and Stevne Anderson had a golden chance to make it five, but the ball got stuck under his feet at the vital moment.

Liam Henderson hit the side netting soon after, before Sayer was denied a second on the day as Daniel Capewell cleared his effort off the line.

A much needed win after the heavy defeat suffered last weekend against South Shields.