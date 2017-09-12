Morpeth continue steady start to league

Morpeth 33-3 Dinnington

Morpeth have made a very steady start to this year’s league campaign after the creditable draw against Alnwick they returned to Mitford Road which needs to be fortress this season.

The league willno doubt be as competitive as ever and usually mid October gives a reasonable reflection of how the league will develop.

Morpeth showed one change from the Alnwick match with Evans coming into the centre for the unavailability of Tait.

Morpeth opened the scoring after 7 minutes when prop Ben Sandall trundled over for a try converted by Ben Hornby. Dinnington hit back with a penalty before halftime as the home side squandered numerous chances to increase their lead.

Then in the second half Morpeth put the game to bed and obtained that most valuable bonus point.

Craigs and Sam Hornby,only recently returned from the Southern Hemisphere, both scored tries with one being converted.

Then both Ward and finally Burnham in the 80th minute completed the scoring with Ben Hornby converting both.

Early days but another promising performance.

Man of the ​Match - Steven Long.