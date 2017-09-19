Morpeth maintain good early season form

Northern 10-27 Morpeth RFC

Morpeth consolidated their good early season form with a win against close rivals Northern, writes Colin Green.

It was never a classic and Morpeth,whilst deserving their victory,never really played their very best against a spirited Northern outfit who contested throughout and may consider themselves unlucky to lose by such a margin.

Northern took the lead after 18 minutes with a converted try before Morpeth scored a pushover try when Matt Dawson, at number 8 was able to control a dominant scrum to touch down allowing fly half Ben Hornby to convert, making the score 7-7 as the first half entered into the last 10 minutes.

Morpeth’s lead was consolidated when Hornby was on the mark again with two further penalties making the half time score 13-7 .

Northern started the second half the better and were rewarded with a penalty on 44 minutes making the score 13-10.

Josh Williams was outstanding for the Mitford Road side ,initially starting in the second row but moving to the back row due an injury reshuffle,he is a young player who continues to impress and develop into an integral part of the Morpeth side.

It wasn’t until the latter stages that Morpeth were able to secure the points and make the game safe,albeit possibly put an unfair slant on the final result.Both scores coming on the 50 th and 80th minutes and were scored by the finishing abilities of Ward on both occasions.Ben Hornby was agin on the spot to add the conversions making the final score 27-10 to Morpeth.

It was another good Saturday for the Morpeth club with all sides again winning for the second Saturday in succession .

Man of the match Josh Williams.