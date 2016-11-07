Morpeth than 120 women and girls to compete at Morpeth RFC event

On Sunday Morpeth RFC are hosting a women and girls rugby afternoon.

All age groups will have matches: U13 (school years 7 and 8), U15 (years 9 and 10), U18(years 11, 12 and 13) and the women’s team (over 18).

With well over 120 playing rugby over four pitches and seven different clubs in attendance, it is expected to be an afternoon of rugby showcasing the strength and support for women and girls’ rugby in the North East.

All the Morpeth women’s and girls’ teams have a designated coach who has RFU training qualifications to help them develop their game in a friendly environment.

The club is always looking to recruit new players and anyone wanting to attend Sunday’s event is welcome.

Alternatively, training is every Thursday at Morpeth RFC at 6.30pm. Further information is also on the club website.