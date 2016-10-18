Morpeth to face Alnwick in Cup Final

Tynedale Raiders 5-59 Morpeth

Morpeth booked their place in the County Cup Final, where they will face Alnwick, on Easter Saturday.

This really will be something to look forward to at the back end of the season.

The fact that Morpeth won this game so convincingly also may raise some questions for Tynedale, whose excellence over recent years is to be admired. Should, and can they commit to a stronger side playing in the County Cup, given their prolonged National League programme.That said from a Morpeth perspective this was a good result and confidence booster after last week’s resounding loss at Penrith.

On a bright, autumnal afternoon, Morpeth took an early lead when Carl Campbell crashed over from an attacking lineout when the angle of attack was changed, and Hornby converted for 7-0.

There was no doubt that Morpeth benefitted from a greater physical presence against a side whose defence was brittle at times.

Elliott, sharp at all times, with a quickly taken penalty linked with Campbell running a good line, allowed space for Hornby to dummy his way over for a converted try.

Josh Williams, then Elliott took full advantage of some inter passing with Hornby and Ward to score, again Hornby converted, making it 26-0 at half-time.

The second half saw Tynedale, who continued to give 100%, score an unconverted try in the first minutes.

Then another interception, which looked like a probable score, was halted by an excellent Hornby tackle.

Then replacement full back Stephenson got in on the act scoring twice, firstly taking advantage of Hornby’s slight of hand to run a good line scoring near the posts.

He was then on the end of a lively Calder break, taking the score to 40-5.

Morpeth’s scrum, dominant throughout,produced an attacking surge, with Craigs picking up allowing Flook to score wide out.

It was one way traffic as the scores kept coming, Lynn bulldozing his way through, before Tait took the alternative method with a sidestepping run to secure the final score and seal Morpeth’s place in the final with a scoreline of 59-5.

Next week Morpeth return to league action in what will be a very difficult encounter, and undoubtedly a stronger force, when they face Durham City at Mitford Road.