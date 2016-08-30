Morpeth Town call for fans to get behind club in FA Cup bid

Morpeth Town are all set to take on foreign opposition for the first time in the clubs 132-year history.

The Highwaymen have never faced a Welsh side in their existence as a football club, and Saturday will be a landmark day for Morpeth.

They welcome Welsh side Colwyn Bay, of the Evo-Stick League Division One North, on Saturday and the club want everyone to get behind them.

Following on from their FA Vase success at Wembley back in May, the side have added top-quality players to their ranks, and they are hoping the town comes out for them once more this weekend.

Colwyn Bay are at the seventh tier of English Football, and are based in North Wales, and they will have a 534-mile round trip when they travel to Craik Park.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side have started the season with intent, they have started brightly inn the Northern League and have won two games in the FA Cup thus far.

Their extra-preliminary round win against Seaham Red Star was followed by a narrow 1-0 victory over Northern League opposition once again in North Shields.

Colwyn, who were in Blyth Spartans’ league last season, were relegated after finishing second-bottom, and sit mid-table after a handful of games.

This is their biggest game to date this season and Morpeth Town Football Club want, not just Morpeth, but the whole of Northumberland behind them this weekend.

Tickets to the match are priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions, and to purchase their brand new programmes, it is £1.50.

ASHINGTON 1

MORPETH TOWN 1

A late Luke Carr penalty extended Morpeth Town’s unbeaten run to five games at Woodhorn Lane on Bank Holiday Monday, but it was a frustrating game for the Highwaymen who were held to a 1-1 draw by Ashington.

Andrew Bulford had given the hosts a second half lead thanks to some suspect defending by Morpeth, but when former Town forward Lee McAndrew handled in his own penalty area, Carr stepped up to send Conor Grant the wrong way to rescue a point.

The result leaves Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side ninth in the table after five games, with an important FA Cup First Qualifying Round tie against Colwyn Bay on the horizon.

The Colliers took the lead in the second half when a poorly worked Morpeth free-kick saw Downey disposes Carr. The Ashington midfielder played a one-two with Gunn before lofting a pass between the two remaining Town defenders.

Bulford ran on to the ball, beating Forster for strength and rounding an onrushing Karl Dryden to slot home from an acute angle.

As the game drew to a close, Morpeth were awarded a lifeline when James Novak’s cross hit the outstretched arm of McAndrew. Luke Carr took the spot kick, guiding the ball into the bottom left hand corner, Grant diving the wrong way.

Screams for another penalty soon followed, Carr’s cross hitting the arm of substitute Ben Sampson at close range, but the referee waved away the protests of the Morpeth players.