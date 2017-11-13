Morpeth victory puts them top of the table

Bradford & Bingley 20-27 Morpeth RFC

There are currently six sides within seven points of each other at the top of North East 1.

Morpeth currently sit proudly in first place which is recognition of the hard work,not only of the players and coaching team, but the many officials involved in the club.

The league is a tremendous test with any side, on any given Saturday, capable of beating each other.

Morpeth have made an excellent start to this campaign which has a long way to go, with many twists and turns to encounter in the coming months.

This game was another good advertisement of the competition, with Morpeth just about deserving victory against a spirited Bradford and Bingley outfit who came very close to sharing the spoils in an entertaining encounter.

It was Morpeth who started the brighter of the two sides when an excellent Elliott break saw the ball being recycled close the Bees line before prop Moody crashed over for an unconverted try after five minutes.

More was to come when Ward broke through on the 10m line after good handling to show a clean pair of heels to score another unconverted try.

The remainder of the half was consolidated with a penalty from either side making the halftime score 13-3 in Morpeth’s favour.

Morpeth started the second half in the same manner as they did the first. On 44 minutes flanker Blake Robinson crashed over for Hornby to add the conversion. Then on 53 minutes a Ward break, linking with skipper for the day Michael Craigs and then some patient forward play saw Liam Allen go over. Ben Hornby was again on the mark with the conversion.

At 27-3 Morpeth looked to have the match won, but this was far from the case as the Bees rallied strongly with tries coming in 56, 62 and 70 minutes, setting up a grandstand finish where Morpeth just about held out for an excellent victory. Man of the match was Ian Burnham.