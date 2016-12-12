Morpeth win cements league position

Morpeth 49-0 Guisborough

Morpeth outclassed a spirited Guisborough outfit with a comfortable bonus point win to cement a mid-table position in an exceptionally competitive league.

It was a good all round performance based on a particularly solid and dominate scrum, and a marauding back row marshalled by Matt Dawson who had a significant influence on the game from number 8.

Morpeth took the lead with a push over try Dawson controlling matters from the base.Hornby whose place kicking was outstanding all afternoon added the extras.

The home side stretched their lead on 18 minutes when Ward went over after good hands from flanker Williamson,again Hornby was on the mark.14-0 .

Guisborough then came back into the game and created forward pressure on the home side,who also fell off up first tackles allowing the opposition to create problems.

Yet dominance was resumed as the half drew to a close.When from an attacking scrum Elliott saw the gap to snipe over with Hornby on the money with another excellent conversion making the score 21-0 at halftime.

Soon after the restart the prolific Ward scored a converted try.Then after some scrappy play ,Hornby made a half break for Josh Williams to touch down.It was Williams again on the mark, this time from an attacking scrum.

Craigs who was ebullient throughout was constantly creating problems from loose play and it was no surprise as Morpeth finished the scoring when Tait accelareted away to score from some 30 yards out.

This was an efficient win for Morpeth who were dominant throughout and in addition to a cracking back row performance,skipper Hill led from the front, and Hornby’s 100% place kicking return deserves a mention.There was also a very solid water bottle display from David Calder,a promising debut !

Man of the match Matt Dawson