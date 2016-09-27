Ponteland fight back for a deserved win over Wallington

Ponteland United 4-2 Wallington

Ponteland made two changes from the team which won at Ashington Colliers in the Bay Plastics Challenge Cup last week with Chris Hibbitt and David Short returning to the starting eleven.

The early period was evenly matched between the two teams although Pont did have the ball in the net after a good move involving Hibbitt and Ethan Bewley, but when the cross came in Shaun Johnstone was given offside.

At the other end Wallington were unfortunate on 15 minutes when a terrific strike by Kris Willis cannoned against the bar and post and back into play.

On the half hour mark Pont took the lead with a simple move. Bewley netting after a neat one-two with Havelock-Brown..

Pont, however, suffered a set back when Cook had to leave the field with an ankle injury and Wallington took advantage to level through Paxton after 37 minutes.

Four minutes later the visitors were in front. Bowey-Tyler did well to dive and push away a low drive from Bradley Richardson but Michael Bray was quickest to react and from a tight angle passed the ball into the net to give his side a 1-2 interval lead.

In the second half United started with more purpose and at an increased tempo.

After a couple of chances they levelled on 57 minutes when the captain headed the ball back across the goal and into the net. Pont had their tails up and with half an hour to go Short chased a lost cause down the right, tricked the full back and played the ball across to the unmarked Johnstone who took one touch before firing home.

With 15 minutes to go Hibbitt was brought down and from his free kick Nisbet side footed the ball on the volley past Hodgson.

United had turned it round and looked comfortable and in the closing stages looked to add to their tally as they finished the stronger.