Solid show as United take all three points

Ponteland United 3-1 Red House Farm

United started where they had left off at Killingworth and for the first 20 minutes were well in control of the game.

They had several chances and it was one way traffic in this period and not surprisingly Pont took the lead on ten minutes. Havelock-Brown found Johnstone, who laid it through for Cook to out-run Brogden and shoot past the advancing keeper for the striker’s first goal of this campaign.

With Red House Farm on the back foot Pont forced several corners but from the best of them Nisbet headed into the arms of Dewar. Another powerful Nisbet header, this time from Cook’s corner, was heading goal wards but unfortunately it hit Johnstone a couple of yards from goal. Johnstone who is improving every game made a long run past three defenders but his final shot was over the bar.

Gradually as the half progressed Red House Farm started to get into the game. Their first real opportunity came on 25 minutes when Brogden delivered a fine cross from the left into the penalty area but Soulsby’s firm header went over the bar.

On 35 minutes a great cross from Brooks found Soulsby unmarked in the penalty area and it took a brilliant save from Bowey-Tyler to deny the RHF striker.

But the striker eventually found the net shortly before the break, making it 1-1 at half-time.

The second half was only two minutes old when Nisbet restored Pont’s lead with a screamer from 35 yards.

Nisbet went close twice more before Short curled an effort wide.

They eventually gave themselves breathing space when Havelock-Brown found the net after two earlier efforts on goal, including one from Johnstone, had been blocked.

United then saw out time to take all three points. This was another good overall performance both individually and collectively by Pont in the space of four days and gives them the belief they can more than hold their own at this level.