Swailes and Taylor on target for Town

WEST ALLOTMENT CELTIC 0

MORPETH TOWN 2

Morpeth Town kept their second league clean-sheet of the season as they completed a routine 2-0 victory over West Allotment Celtic at Whitley Park.

Chris Swailes opened the scoring midway through the first-half, heading home Keith Graydon’s cross.

And Sean Taylor doubled the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot after Steven Anderson was brought down in the area.

Morpeth failed to make the most of numerous chances in the second-half, but they held out for the victory.

Despite a quick start to the game, it was West Allotment, who created the first opening of the game on three minutes.

Former Morpeth player Dale Pearson drove with the ball and pulled it back for Shaun Reay, but Karl Dryden produced a great stop with his legs to deny former Blyth Spartans man.

But the Highwaymen started to turn the screw thereafter and they took a deserved lead on 19 minutes, when defender Swailes leapt above his marker and headed his side in front.

Taylor went close to doubling Morpeth’s lead after 24 minutes, but he managed to do so after 35, when he converted from the spot after Anderson was fouled.

After the interval, Morpeth remained in control and Paul Robinson almost caught Bannon off his line, the keeper just managed to push the effort behind.

Nick Gray and Dave Malone’s side will welcome Ryhope CW to Craik Park next Wednesday before a top-of-the-table clash with South Shields three days later.