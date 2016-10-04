United ease through in Senior Bowl

Red House Farm 0-3 Ponteland United

PONTELAND UNITED 3

The last time United appeared in the Les Todd NFA Senior Benevolent Bowl was in 2013, when, as a Division One team, they were runners up to a strong Heaton Stannington team.

Having beaten RHF four weeks ago in the league fixture a stiffer task was expected on Farm’s own patch at Kingston Park.

Early exchanges saw a couple of half chances with Nisbet heading over Ford’s free kick and then Lee Brady for the home side saw his powerful shot punched away by Bowey-Tyler.

Pont received a blow after only seven minutes when Peareth was injured and replaced by Redhead. Pont then suffered another set back with Johnstone having to leave the field with a back injury and was replaced by Hibbitt who himself wasn’t 100% fit.

There were chances at both ends as the half progressed, but at the break it remained 0-0.

At the start of the second half Pont came out with more purpose and Ethan Bewley shot into the side netting.

On 60 minutes Pont made a breakthrough due to the tenacity of Bainbridge. He collected a ball out on the right evaded one tackle then cut inside to shoot early low into the bottom corner from 20 yards past a surprised Dewar.

Three minutes later Bainbridge was again involved playing a one two with Havelock-Brown and the midfielder continued his run to slip the ball past Dewar.

The pair repeated the move two minutes later with Havelock-Brown this time going past the keeper before passing the ball into the net from a tight angle to kill the game off at 0-3.

United were now in full flow and after a penalty claim went unheeded they added a fourth with quarter of an hour remaining.

Hibbitt delivered a free kick which had the stretching Dewar struggling and as the ball dropped to Nisbet he side footed it into the net.

Within the space of 15 minutes Pont had secured a safe passage through.