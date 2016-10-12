United off to flier in defence of League Cup

Ponteland United 10-0 Blyth FC

United started their defence of the Bay Plastics George Dobbins League Cup with a home tie against league newcomers Blyth FC.

The visitors are finding life difficult in their first season in the Northern Alliance and wouldn’t fancy their chances against an in form Ponteland, currently third in the Premier Division.

On ten minutes, United took the lead. Tommy-Lee Bainbridge did well down the left and drilled a cross head height into the goal area for the onrushing Steven Satterthwaite to bullet a header past Clough.

The keeper was in action shortly afterwards tipping the ball over the bar from an attempted lob by Bainbridge. From the corner, the ball fell for Satterthwaite whose shot was blocked by Clough but the rebound dropped invitingly for teenager Spencer to fire home.

On 23 minutes, Zac Bewley went down the right and crossed to Bainbridge, whose shot came out to Havelock-Brown, who returned it to Bainbridge for the striker to net from close range and effectively kill the game off.

On the half hour mark it was four. Zac Bewley was enjoying his return to the game and, showing no signs of his injury, was weaving in and out before lifting the ball over the static defence for Havelock-Brown to volley past Clough.

Ponteland continued to press after the break and Ethan Bewley and Short scored to make it six.

The seventh came with half an hour to go. when Short headed the ball back across the goal line for Bainbridge to side foot the ball into the net.

Ethan Bewley got his second with a good solo run down the left and was involved again back heeling the ball in the penalty area for manager McIvor to control and shoot into the bottom corner.

With ten minutes remaining, Pont put the score line into double figures through Chris Rue who had made a lung-bursting 40 yard run to overlap down the left.