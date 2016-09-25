A fascinating talk from landscape photographer

Morpeth Camera Club

Morpeth Camera Club members returned after the summer break for the first meeting of the new season.

Thomas Heaton: Looking out of my window, I saw the wind was changing and it was clear that a storm was brewing. I dashed to my car and headed for the place I know best. What a show this storm was; thunderous, swirling clouds, howling winds and hail stone! I could not have timed it better as it went as fast as it came. Brilliant!

With a varied programme of members’ evenings, competitions and presentations, covering all aspects of photography, to look forward to, the club was very pleased to welcome professional photographer Thomas Heaton as the guest speaker for the evening.

Originally from Blackpool, Thomas lives in Whitley Bay and is a member of Tynemouth Camera Club, but is known by his thousands of followers throughout the world for his photography on social media. Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and Instagram all feature his work, but he has had outstanding success with his YouTube channel, featuring landscape photography videos.

Thomas gave a brief history of his introduction to photography and stated that as a frustrated artist who could not paint or draw it was a natural progression to pick up a camera to capture or record what he saw. His liking for outdoors, hiking and climbing, combined with his passion for photography, saw the pieces of the jigsaw come together. Working as a video technician, he quickly became aware of the power of this medium and later became a full-time freelance cameraman and photographer.

He explained that wanting to share his images was the first step and that this led to him posting photographs on different websites, getting feedback and interaction from like minded people that he did not know or who he had never met. The image was always the key and he outlined the lengths he would go to to get what he envisaged, with the emphasis on planning his shots to get the right location at the right time.

One of the images Thomas Heaton showed to members of Morpeth Camera Club.

Several stories of through the night treks in black dark to unknown areas demonstrated that if you put the effort in, the rewards can be spectacular.

Thomas showed one of his YouTube videos that documented a landscape shoot as it happened, what he saw and how he reacted to the conditions or overcame problems, right through to the final image. These were not tutorials or ‘how to’ videos, but films that entertained and inspired.

Throughout the evening he took us on a journey of his progression to better equipment for a particular task and the use of drones to increase the wow factor and show the entire environment around his locations.

His use of the internet and the exposure it had given to his work was amazing, leading to articles, product endorsement, e books and calendars, equipment testing and a recent yet-to-be-seen TV appearance.

To conclude his talk, Thomas showed a collection of his favourite shots from Glencoe to Iceland, Yosemite to the Sierra Nevada, and back to Whitley Bay. These highlighted his art and showed his passion and enthusiasm.

It was a very good evening and there was a well deserved vote of thanks to an excellent speaker.

For further information regarding the club, its programme or gallery please visit wwmorpethcameraclub.co.uk

If you have an interest in photography, want some advice about your new camera or just like looking at pictures, come along and have a chat with some of our members. Anyone is welcome to attend three meetings with no obligation to join the club. There is however, a small cover charge.