A glimpse inside chamber

A rare chance to see inside the mayor’s chamber and cast your eye across treasures will be given to visitors to Morpeth’s Town Hall next Thursday.

As part of the Heritage Open Day’s scheme the mayor’s parlour and council chamber will be open and people will be able to see Morpeth’s magnificent collection of civic treasures. The oil painting Morpeth Town Centre and extended View of Ha’ Hill, dating from around 1760, is newly returned after conservation treatment and will be back on display in the council chamber. The chambers will be open from 2pm to 4pm.