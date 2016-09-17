A musical journey through the ages

Songs of stage and screen will be hitting the right note with the audience when the Highlights touring programme gets under way at a village hall.

UK Jazz vocalist and songwriter Juliet Kelly will deliver a new set that showcases some of her favourite songs at Middleton Village Hall on Saturday, September 24.

Bond to Bowie features her own interpretations of numbers including Tainted Love, From Russia With Love and Life on Mars. Accompanied by her pianist, Ms Kelly will be bringing her personality and a jazzy twist to songs that feature in classic movies, musicals and TV shows, taking audiences on a whistle-stop tour through the ages.

In 2011 she toured northern villages with her show Celebrating the Divas of Jazz — her tribute to the great jazz singers.

Partnering Highlights once again, she’s bringing her velvety voice and glam style to Middleton.

George Courtice, Promoter at Middleton Village Hall, said: “Being part of Highlights enables us to stage performances locally which would otherwise be impossible for most people in the area to enjoy. It also allows audiences to experience art forms which might be new to them, affordably and conveniently.”

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8, on 01670 772600.