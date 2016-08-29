Actors up for awards

Two junior members of a Morpeth amateur dramatics group have been nominated for awards.
Elliott Tolman and Pippa Gammer, from Morpeth Pantomime Society, have been put forward for a performance award by NODA, the National Operatic and Dramatic Association, for their performance in Beauty and the Beast in January this year.
l An open evening for new and existing members will take place on Monday, September 12, at King Edward 6th School, where information about the exciting, original, new pantomime for 2017 will be revealed.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.