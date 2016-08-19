Afternoon of music at Brinkburn Priory

A day of music will take place at a Northumberland attraction on Sunday.

Brinkburn Priory will host three different acts as part of its series of summer music afternoons.

This weekend it will see Morpeth Waites, an instrumental group, playing music from 16/17th centuries, including ballads and street music, performing at 1.15pm and starting the afternoon off.

Coquetdale Chamber Choir, a mixed choir performing a repertoire of classical songs with instrumental accompaniment, will be on stage from 2.30pm.

Marc Bryant will close the afternoon’s events with an organ recital with a classical/religious repertoire on the 19th century church organ at 3.45pm.

The music events are free but normal admission charges apply.