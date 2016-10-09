Autumn concert at town church

An autumn concert will take place at a Morpeth Church on Sunday, October 16.

The Bewick Orchestra will play Beethoven, Gerald Finzi and Brahms at the St James the Great from 7.30pm.

The event is being held to raise funds for Diabetes UK.

Tickets are £8, £5 students and can be bought on the door on the night of the concert.

