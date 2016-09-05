Back to Origins for charity

A special evening of music, film and story telling will take place later this month to look at the origins of a charity group which is set to cease later this year.

Pont Charity Group is set to close this year and on preparing its final report, one of the founders, Bruce Grant, wondered if there was any interest at looking into why it was started in the first place.

Hence Back to Origins was created.

It looks back at why three men decided to set up the group when there were already others in existence.

Bruce said: “It is certainly not a talk as some have assumed but an evening of music, films and an odd story.

“I can safely assure you that the music will include many of your old favourites and the supper was intended to be a social evening with friends for Ponteland folk who knew me, possibly from raffle ticket sales, 3,000, twice a year.”

The event will take place at Ponteland Memorial Hall on Saturday, September 17.

Pont Charity Group was set up in 2013 by Bruce and two of his friends to specifically support the poor and the afflicted with the idea to hold a concert and a raffle every year.

Bruce has currently completed a task raising money for eight North East charities supported by the Great North Air Ambulance Service and has raised a total of £22,500.

And Bruce, who will be 90 on boxing Day this year, still works seven days a week to raise money for charity, taking buses across the county to help others.

The event starts at 6.30pm.Tickets are £12 per person, which includes supper.

Money raised at the event will be given to charities that support blind children in the area.