Band’s charity gig to boost Tiny Lives fund

Former members of a 20th century band are teaming-up for a special charity gig.

The Kast of Kinks features the original drummer from the Kinks, as well as two former members from the 1960s and 70s.

They will be performing at Morpeth’s Riverside Lodge on Friday, October 14, to raise money for the Tiny Lives charity.

The event has been organised by Morpeth’s Terry Fogerty, who has been one of the band’s biggest fans since he was a teenager and regularly goes on tour with the group.

And the charity has been chosen because Terry’s granddaughter Jessica spent 100 days in Newcastle RVI’s Special Care Baby Unit after being born in December 2006 at just 26 weeks and three days, weighing a tiny 1lb 7oz.

It is the third event of its kind that has been organised by Terry. In February 2015, he managed to persuade members the group, who have re-formed under the name Kast Off Kinks, to perform in memory of his brother, who took ill while on holiday and died in St Oswald’s Hospice. It raised £6,000 for the cause.

In November they played again to raise funds for Breast Cancer after his wife battled the disease.

Now he is saying thanks to Tiny Lives for helping his granddaughter, who is nine.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 8.30pm, are £20 per person. For further details about the event, contact Terry on 01670 620157.