Belsay is one to see in the winter

An English Hertiage property and grounds have been highlighted by VisitEngland as one to see in the winter.

Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens has been highlighted by the tourism agency. It said: “Crisp frost and low sunshine show off Belsay’s sharp and symmetrical formal beds filled with strongly-scented flowering Christmas box.”

