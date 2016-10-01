Calling on singers to join mixed choir

A Morpeth choir is urging new singers to join its numbers.

New Voices Choir meets on a Tuesday at 7.45pm in St Robert’s Church Hall in Oldgate.

The choir enjoys singing all kinds of music and has performed at Alnwick Garden, Brinkburn Priory and Wallington. New members are always welcome, no need to audition, just turn up at the next meeting, or email newvoicesmorpeth@gmail.com

