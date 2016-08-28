Cinema resumes shows

A community cinema will restart its programme of films next month after a summer break.
Morpeth Cinema will resume on Friday, September 2, with a showing of Suffragette, starring Carey Mulligan, Anne-Marie Duff and Helena Bonham Carter, at Morpeth Town Hall, at 7pm. Tickets are £6 from the Greater Morpeth Development Trust on 01670 503866, TIC (the Chantry) or Morpeth Town Council, and on the door.
Monthly screenings will take place for the rest of the year with the next one on Friday, October 7, a showing of the Lady in the Van.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.