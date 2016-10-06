Cinema to screen Lady in a Van

Morpeth Cinema’s monthly screenings return tomorrow night with the chance to see Lady in the Van.

The showing takes place at the community cinema in Morpeth Town Hall, at 7pm. Tickets are £6 per person, online at morpethcinema.weebly.com

The cinema is run by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust and takes place on the first Friday of every month.

