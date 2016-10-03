Clifford Blakey showcase

A new exhibition is now on display at a gallery near Morpeth.

Clifford Blakey’s New Paintings on paper will be showcased at the Blagdon Gallery, at the Milkhope Centre, until November 2. More than 20 new original paintings will be on show illustrating the enormous breadth of work that this artist produces. Clifford is a life Fellow of the International Guild of Artists and a Member of the British Watercolour Society and paints raging winter storms over northern seas , spectacular dawns over calm shores, exposed elements of the moors and more.

