Club members’ work in focus

Morpeth CamerA Club

Members’ Night was the theme of our meeting on September 20 for members to show their Photographic Digital Image (PDI) work.

Thirteen members contributed, the first was Dave Bisset with images of his visit to Skye. The Flying Scotsman, Red Arrows and a Typhoon fighter at Sunderland Air Show also featured.

Jeremy Cooper followed with images taken with his new macro lens. Amaryllis, rhododendron buds, crocus and other flowers were included in vibrant colour and pastels.

John Barnes’ contribution was a documentary. Soon to be retired, he took images of areas of his workplace that had become neglected, all in monochrome to add drama.

John Thompson followed with images taken from his newly converted infra-red camera. He said this is good for architecture — objects become more obvious, but add a mysterious quality. Infra-red brings out the contrast. Images included woodland, the armed forces, arboretum, and Tall Ships at Blyth.

New member John Willmore showed a detailed prize bull, medieval re-enactment at Belsay, skies and landscapes from Skye, a horse and trap, and graffiti at Ouseburn.

Lionel Bryan’s contribution included shots of Norwich Cathedral, fuchsia and a French wedding. There were French window boxes with shadows, glass panels and the six-spanned Pont Valentre.

Dog lover Myra Jackson showed images of her family dogs. With portraits in fine detail she described their personalities. Dogs on the beach were in sharp contrast to Namibian Black Backed Jackals photographed on her holidays.

Peter Downs was next with barrels and scales, Eglingham Church, a horse in silver effects, fences and grasses in monochrome, skeletal trees, Blagdon Hall and a farmer at Ingram Show.

Stephanie Robson continued with images of her travels in Spain and Portugal, with mountains, rivers, bridges, the Alhambra Palace in Granada and other attractions.

Chris Hills presented photographs of Jersey’s Corbiere Lighthouse, marinas, castles, memorial plaques, old AA boxes, coins, stamps, and tapestries depicting The Occupation, and Hereford Cathedral, where he wore his Morpeth football shirt in honour of their recent victory against Hereford.

Another new member Alex Hubbard showed street art and graffiti, including those of Banksi and other up and coming artists in London. Pictures of giraffes, jellyfish and characters were entertaining.

Scottish scenes in Gairloch followed from Vince Rooker, with beaches, bays, castles, churches and sand patterns. Fountains Abbey, Felton Church and the Lowry Centre were also included.

Last, but not least was Pat Wood with images of Beamish, shop interiors, Cresswell Tower, a white horse, huskies, point to point riders, and candid shots of club members.

Glyn Trueman thanked all who took part.

For further information visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk