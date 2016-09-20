Colourful new show takes to the stage

Colourful, exotic, fast-moving, fantastic sound track — these are just some of the words that could be used to describe an evening in Bollywood with Northumberland Theatre Company (NTC), whose latest show is coming to Morpeth.

How to Make a Killing in Bollywood is the title of the production, which has been written by NTC favourite Umar Ahmed, who also stars in the musical comedy about two best friends who quit their jobs in a fast-food restaurant in search of the bright lights, fame and fortune.

The pacy storyline unfolds to follow the lengths some people will go to in an effort to realise their dreams, with the evening’s entertainment punctuated by infectious injections of Bollywood dance moves.

The show takes place at St George’s United Reformed Church Hall, at 7.30pm, on Saturday, September 24. Tickets cost £8 from The Chantry, on 01670 503866 or 01670 514314, and on the door.