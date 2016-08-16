David is musician of the year

A high-flying music student has been given a local award.

David Johnson, who has just completed his A-Levels, including one in music, has been awarded the Ponteland Young Musician of the Year accolade by President of Ponteland Rotary Club Steve Cox.

Also a Music Prefect, David plays drums and saxophone within Ponteland High School, participating in the Jazz Band, school concerts and musical productions, as well as being an active performer outside of school.

He said, “I am delighted to be given this award and have my musical talents acknowledged in such a positive way.

“I am also looking forward to performing in the Rotary Club’s annual concert in October.”

• Ponteland Rotary Club’s next event will be the duck race on Saturday, September 4.

The event, which takes place at 1.30pm, will feature a family fun day with five duck races, boat races and other entertainment.