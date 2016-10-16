Entertain your little monsters

0
Have your say

Wyevale Garden Centre’s Heighley Gate will be inviting children to get crafty during October half-term with a series of spook-tacular events.

Your ‘Little Monsters’ will be offered the chance to create a spooky spider, carve their own pumpkin and decorate a terracotta pot to plant a haunted heather.

See www.wyevalegardencentres.co.uk/little-monsters to book.

Back to the top of the page