Exhibition was a huge success

An open evening which showcased the work of a Ghanian artist was a huge success.

Raphael Tetteh, who now lives in Morpeth with his family, held his 3,000 miles exhibition in the town last week to huge acclaim.

Drawing on his Northumbrian surroundings and his African heritage, Raphael showcased many varieties of his work.

Raphael paints oil portraits of people and animals –often from only a single photograph – but he also has a beautiful collection of original artwork that is influenced greatly by his African upbringing.

The exhibition led to a number of sales and further interest in his work.

He moved to Morpeth with his wife and toddler earlier this year.

For more details, visit www.magicstix-art.com