Festival back for a weekend

A three-day festival of music, food and beer returns at the weekend to one of the North East’s most popular beauty spots.

Coquetfest will feature an eclectic mix of more than 30 bands and artistes – including the winner of the BBC’s competition to find the UK’s Best Part-Time Band, Bombskare. They will be performing across three stages in the Druridge Bay Country Park.

Organiser Tony Eastlake, of Guerilla PA, said: “Last year was such a great success that we had to do it again. For me it’s the perfect combination of great music and a great setting.”

Festival goers can choose from a variety of tickets, which – for adults – range from £5 for Sunday up to £25 for camping and tickets for the whole weekend.

There are a number of bars on the site and, among 40 stands, a wide choice of street food – provided by some of the region’s most popular producers. There will also be displays of local crafts, fairground rides and many other attractions.

Coquetfest starts at 7pm on Friday and finishes at 4pm on Sunday.

“It’s a bit of a marathon,” said Tony, “but if last year’s anything to go by, there won’t be a dull moment.”

Friday evening will have a DJ tent featuring, among others, Nick,, from Koast Radio and Reggie “Regimental” toasting. The main stage welcomes Rockabilly stars Bessie and the Zincbuckets from South Shields, who filled the Newcastle City Hall for their last show there.

Saturday evening’s headliner is the winner of the recent BBC search for the UK’s Best Part-Time Band, Bombskare. The nine-piece Ska band, from Scotland, beat 1,200 other groups and musicians to the title in front of programme presenter, the comedian Rhod Gilbert, and judges Midge Ure, former New Order bassist Peter Hook and Soul II Soul producer Jazzie B.

For more details and information visit the website www.coquetfest.co.uk/tickets.