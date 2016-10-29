Film classic next up for cinema

A John Wayne classic is the next film lined-up at Morpeth’s community cinema.

The Quiet Man will be shown at Morpeth Town Hall on Friday, November 4, at 7pm.

Co-starring Maureen O’Hara, it follows a retired boxer who returns to the village of his birth in Ireland and finds love.

Tickets cost £6 from Morpeth Town Hall or The Chantry.

