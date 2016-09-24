Fourth year for Macmillan event

0
Have your say

Four friends are gearing up for their fourth

Macmillan World’s Greatest Coffee Morning later this month.

All four have been touched by cancer in some way and in the last three years have raised over £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Care through the coffee mornings.

The coffee morning will take place at 9 Emily Davison Avenue at 10am on Friday, September 30.

Back to the top of the page