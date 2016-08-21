Funding boost for touring theatre

A touring theatre company has received a funding boost.

Highlights has been successful in its application to the Arts Council Catalyst Evolve fund.

The Catalyst Evolve programme is designed to help arts organisations to become more skilled at raising funds from new sources such as sponsorship, trusts and private donations. As part of the programme, every £1 raised from new sources will be matched by the Arts Council.

Barbara Slack, of Highlights, said: “This is a massive boost for our small rural arts organisation with a wide geographic reach. We will be working in partnership with Arts Alive Shropshire, as we are comparable organisations with similar demands and opportunities.”