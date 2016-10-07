Gala concert for Rotary

A gala concert is being held by Ponteland Rotary Club.

The 32nd event of its kind will take place at the Brittania Hotel, Newcastle Airport, on Sunday, October 16. American soprano Sena Larard and North East tenor Austin Gunn will be performing, as well as violinist Bradley Creswick, Graeme Danby and his wife Valerie Reed. Lydia Newlands will be on piano and providing musical direction.

Tickets for the event are £15, under 21s £7.50, available from Michael Metcalf on 07831 585803 or by emailing mdmetcalf1@gmail.com

