Get help to buy with TV series

0
Have your say

A new television show is looking for couples who are looking for a home.

Help Us Buy is looking for couples who are looking to buy a home and would like help. Help Us Buy is offering £15,000 to every struggling couple who take part in the series to help with their deposit and get on the property ladder. Those interested can email casting@helpusbuy.co.uk for an application form.

Back to the top of the page