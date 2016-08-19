Get on course for a drama

A special drama course will be taking place in Morepth next week, and there is still time to join up and take part.

Youngsters aged nine to 12 have the chance to audition, rehearse and perform in a play in Play in a Week, which is running at Morpeth Methodist Church from Monday, August 22, with a performance of the finished play on Friday, August 26.

It is being run by Roxana Freeman, a drama associate at Theatre Royal Newcastle, who also runs the acclaimed play writing programme for teens Write Stuff at Live Theatre, Newcastle.

This month Roxana has started Re:Act! Drama Services, bringing more drama activities to the region.

She said: “This is the first time I have run a summer school in the Morpeth area, where I live, and we’re hoping it will boost activities for young people at Morpeth Methodist Church and the local area.”

It’s not too late to join in the fun.

The sessions will run from 9.30am to 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, and will be a mixture of games, acting and rehearsals for the play on the Friday.

The summer course will also help youngsters learn more about acting and drama.

The five-day course costs £110 per person and will take place in the Methodist Church.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the course or booking a place can find React Drama Services on Facebook, email Roxana.React@gmail.com or ring 07909145090.

Re:Act! Drama Services has been set up to run rewarding classes for anyone, anytime anywhere. Anyone interested in finding out more about the specific services run by React! can find out more by visiting http://roxanareact.wixsite.com or contact Roxana on the email or telephone number above.